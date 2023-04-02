Youth chops off friend’s private parts in Odisha

Kendrapara: A youth is now fighting for life after his friend reportedly chopped off his private parts in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Sunday.

One Bhagabat Das of Baliapatna reportedly went to Pentha under Rajnagar police station limits in an auto-rickshaw at around 10 AM after getting a call from his friend, Akshay Rout of Aul.

Both Bhagabat and Akshay went to the Pentha Sea Beach and had the food which the former had carried. They moved around the beach and decided to rest for a while. However, Akshay chopped off Bhagabat’s private parts with a sharp weapon while he was resting on the beach.

Some visitors rescued Bhagabat, who was lying in a pool of blood in a critical condition, and rushed him to the Rajnagar Community Health Centre for treatment. Later, he was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated further.

A team of the local cops based on the complaint filed by Bhagabat’s family members has started an investigation to nab the accused who fled the spot after committing the crime.

Police also have detained the driver of the auto-rickshaw, who carrying the accused and victim to the sea beach, and integrated him to find out the reason that promoted Akshay to chop off Bhagabat’s private parts.

Meanwhile, the family members and the local residents threatened to gherao the Rajnagar police station and stage a road blockade if the accused is not arrested within 24 hours.

Sources said that Bhagabat and Akshay became friends after meeting on Facebook. Further investigation is underway, added the sources.