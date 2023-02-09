Youth caught while trying to buy a child in Balangir

Balangir: The residents of Pipida village foiled an alleged child sale deal in the middle of the night and caught one youth while he was trying to flee in Puikutla police station of Balangir district. This incident has caused an uproar in the village.

According to sources, the villagers raided the house of Lanini Tandi while he was making a deal with four youths who were speaking Hindi. After seeing the villagers, the four youths tried to escape from the spot. But, one of them got caught by the villagers while fleeing.

The villagers then called the police and handed over the youth to them. The accused is being interrogated in the police station.

However, the police is yet to reveal why those four youths had come to the village.