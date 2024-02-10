Youth burnt alive in Odisha after climbing atop 11kv electric pole

Karanjia: In a shocking and tragic incident a youth was burnt alive in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district after coming in contact with 11kv electricity, said reports on Saturday morning.

Reliable reports say in this matter say that, the youth was trying to climb atop an 11 kv electric pole when the unfortunate incident took place. The incident has been reported from Singda Badbil village under Rarua police station limits Mayurbhanj district.

It is worth mentioning that, the electric current was so strong that the youth burnt alive in Odisha was separated into two pieces. The identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained. The Rarua police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. The reason for the youth climbing atop the 11kv pole electric is yet to be ascertained.

In a tragic incident last year, a contractual employee of a private company has been electrocuted to death in Angul district of Odisha. The incident had been reported in the late afternoon hours, said reliable reports.

According to reports, a contractual electrician of Tata Company died due to electrocution while working on an electric pole when he was electrocuted. The deceased electrician had been identified as Nagen Kumar Sahu.

The police has reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for postmortem. Further details awaited in this matter.