Youth brutally murdered in Puri, police probe begins

Puri: A youth was brutally murdered by two miscreants in Odisha’s Puri City on Wednesday evening. The murder took place near Jatia Babaji Chhak of the pilgrim city.

The deceased has been identified as Ladu Nayak of Gopabandhu Colony in Narendra Kona area of the city, said sources adding that the identities of the miscreants however are yet to be ascertained.

Nayak died on the spot as the accused persons reportedly attacked on his head with an iron equipment, informed the sources.

A team of cops from the Kumbharapada Police Station reached the spot after getting information about the crime and started an investigation into the matter.

The police team sent Nayak’s body to the hospital for postmortem and is interrogating the locals to get some lead in the case. The cops are also trying to go get the footages of the CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot so that they can identify the murderers.

The murderers’ motive behind killing Ladu Nayak is also yet to be known. However, it is assumed to be a fall out of past enmity.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased youth, who were informed by the police and locals about his death, demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons and stringent action against them.