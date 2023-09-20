Youth body dumped on the streets of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A youth’s body was recovered near the roadside of master canteen area in Bhubaneswar today morning.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am. It is alleged that some people came in a jeep and dumped the body on the road-side and fled from the scene.

On seeing the body,the shop owners informed the police about it. On being informed the commissionerate police reached the spot with an ambulance and immediately rushed him to the Capital hospital. But the doctors declared him brought dead.

It is still unclear who and why someone threw him on the streets of Bhubaneswar.