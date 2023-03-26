Youth bludgeons mother to death in Bargarh of Odisha

Bargarh: In a shocking incident on Saturday night, a youth has bludgeoned his mother to death in Bargarh district of Odisha, said reliable reports.

The incident according to reports has taken place in Pipilipali village under Bargarh Sadar police station.

The accused 20-year-old youth has been identified as Kartik Bhui, he has been detained by Sadar police station and is being interrogated by the police.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.