Youth bludgeons mother to death in Bargarh of Odisha

State
By Sudeshna Panda
mother killed in bargarh
Representational Image: Pune365

Bargarh: In a shocking incident on Saturday night, a youth has bludgeoned his mother to death in Bargarh district of Odisha, said reliable reports.

The incident according to reports has taken place in Pipilipali village under Bargarh Sadar police station.

The accused 20-year-old youth has been identified as Kartik Bhui, he has been detained by Sadar police station and is being interrogated by the police.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.

Sudeshna Panda 5561 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

