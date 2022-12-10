Youth bites cop for restricting to play DJ in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar: Watch

Bhubaneswar: In a rare incident a youth bit a cop as he restrained to play DJ during a marriage procession yesterday night in the capital city of Odisha. The incident took place in front of Kharvel Nagar Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Sachin Sourav Mohanty of Badagada area in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, at about 10.30 pm on Friday night a barat was moving on the Janpath heading for the marriage mandap located by the side of Epari Sadashiv jewellers.

At this time an on-duty Sub Inspector of Kharvel Nagar Thana restrained the marriage procession and asked them not to move on the main road. He said that since there is no permission of doing procession on the main road, they should proceed in the side road. He asked to first stop the DJ so that he can explain the rules to the people taking part in the procession.

Being aggrieved with this, a few youths started scuffling with Police personnel while one of them bit a cop. Soon, police swung into action and lifted five youths. After investigation, one of them was arrested who had bitten the cop.

Further investigation of the case is underway.