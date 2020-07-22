Cuttack: Service to mankind is service to God and this has been taken literally by a youth, good Samaritan belonging to Cuttack district of Odisha.

Abhimanyu Das, a book binder from Odisha has taken up an Herculean task that may loath. He is helping poor and diseased people in such times of crisis.

This youth who belongs to Cuttack lost his mother and other loved ones in the battle with cancer. This personal crisis made him realize that someone should step out and help others.

He then decided to serve humanity and selflessly take care of poor cancer patients. To add to his long list of good deeds he cremates unattended bodies and helps in completing their last rites.

The work of this kind soul filled with humanity has been highly praised and appreciated by many social workers and locals. The former Indian Cricketer Mohammad Kaif has also praised Abhimanyu on his official twitter handle.