Youth severs woman's head, surrenders before police in Odisha

Youth beheads woman over suspicion of witchcraft, carries head to police station in Odisha

Youth beheads woman over suspicion of witchcraft, carries head to police station in Odisha

Baripada: In a shocking incident, a youth severed a woman’s head on the suspicion of witchcraft and reached a police station with the severed head in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

The youth, identified as Budhiram Singh of Karakchian village, surrendered himself at Khunta police station in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Champa Singh of the same locality.

The brutal incident occurred at Nuasahi village under Khunta police limits in the district.

The accused reportedly said before police that he murdered the woman as she allegedly killed his son casting black magic.