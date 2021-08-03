Youth beats father to death in Malkangiri of Odisha

Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, a youth has allegedly beaten his father to death in Palakonda village of Malkangiri district in Odisha on Monday evening.

The accused youth has been identified as Enga and his deceased father has been identified as Bhima of the village.

Reportedly, the youth killed Bhima on Monday evening and bathed his body with soap water. The locals spotted the body of Bhima and found that Enga was present at the house. They immediately informed to the local police.

On getting the information, the Inspector of Malkangiri police station Ram Prasad Nag arrived at the spot with his team and the locals handed over the accused to him.

The locals allege that Enga loses his sanity most of the times and during those particular phases he behaves violent with people around him.

Based on this allegation, the police arrested the accused and initiated a probe into the matter.