Youth beats brother to death following fight over use of mobile phone in Odisha

Youth beats brother to death following fight over use of mobile phone in Odisha

Rayagada: In a shocking incident, a youth reportedly beat his younger brother to death at Panasguda village under Kashipur block of Rayagada district in Odisha on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Papu Majhi.

According to reports, Papu and his elder brother Pintu Majhi had come to their house two days after spending their quarantine period in temporary medical camp (TMC) at Kashipur Nodal High School following their return from Telangana.

A heated argument ensued between them following use of a mobile phone late last night. Irate over the argument, Pintu hit Papu with a wooden stick. Papu died on the spot as he received grievous injury on his head.

Kashipur police reached the village after getting information about the crime and detained the accused for interrogation. The cops also seized the body and sent it to the hospital for postmortem.

Further probe into the incident is underway.