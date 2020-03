Youth Beaten Up By Miscreants In Broad Daylight At Bhubaneswar

Youth Beaten Up By Miscreants In Broad Daylight At Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A youth is reportedly critical after being beaten up by miscreants in Bhubaneswar.

The incident occoured in full public glare. A few miscreants critically injured the youth near Nayapalli area.

The youth Ananta Mohanty, was saved by the public.

He has been admitted to a private hospital nearby.

The Nayapalli police is further investigating into the matter.