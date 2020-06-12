Pic Credits: DNA India

Youth Beaten To Death In Odisha’s Capital, Attacker Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Youth was allegedly beaten to death by his friend near Damana square under Chadrasekharpur police limits in the state capital last night.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak, he was a labourer and was staying in a slum area near the Kalyan Mandap in Damana.

According to reports, an argument broke out between Deepak and the alleged attacker. Both of them were drunk said the onlookers. As things turned ugly and the argument heated up, the attacker started bashing up Deepak with a wooden stick. 

Deepak succumbed to the injuries on the spot. On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and arrested the alleged attacker. 

Further investigation is being done on the matter. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. The attacker has been arrested and being questioned.

You might also like
State

Odisha Reports Yet Another COVID19 Death Today From Ganjam District

State

Odisha Reports 112 COVID19 Cases, Tally Reaches To Almost 3500

State

8 Districts Of Odisha To Experience Lightning And Thunderstorms

State

132 Kgs Of Ganja Seized From Potato Laden Pick-up Van In Odisha’s Kandhamal, 2…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.