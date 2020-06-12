Bhubaneswar: Youth was allegedly beaten to death by his friend near Damana square under Chadrasekharpur police limits in the state capital last night.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak, he was a labourer and was staying in a slum area near the Kalyan Mandap in Damana.

According to reports, an argument broke out between Deepak and the alleged attacker. Both of them were drunk said the onlookers. As things turned ugly and the argument heated up, the attacker started bashing up Deepak with a wooden stick.

Deepak succumbed to the injuries on the spot. On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and arrested the alleged attacker.

Further investigation is being done on the matter. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. The attacker has been arrested and being questioned.