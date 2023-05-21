Youth beaten to death in Ganjam: 2 more people arrested

Polasara: Two more persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in thrashing a man to death and making the video of the entire incident viral on social media in Polsara of Ganjam district.

Earlier, five persons were arrested in connection with the case that took place at Chingudighai under Purusottampur police station of Ganjam district.

Reports say, Sahoo was found roaming in the village when some villagers spotted and asked him about his identity. Suspecting that he had come to the village for robbery, the villagers tied him to an electric pole and thrashed him mercilessly, leading to his death.

A video of the incident has reportedly gone viral on social media platforms.

The body of the youth has been sent for postmortem, said reports. The exact cause of death will be ascertained once the postmortem report is published.

After the man died, the villagers dumped his body under a tree near a local school, police said.

Later, Sahoo’s brother filed a written complaint with the police regarding the incident.