Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident a youth allegedly killed his father in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Sunday. The reason behind the crime is believed to be property dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Sanatan Mahanta of Dangapala village in Karagola panchayat of the district.

As per reports, Tapan, the son of the deceased was living at his in-laws’ place in Urbengi village under Kankadahada Police limits. On Sunday night, he visited his father’s place in Dangapala village. A verbal spat erupted between the father and the son which soon took an ugly turn and Tapan attacked his father with an axe. As his sister came to rescue their father, he also attacked her. He was said to be in inebriated state.

The accused fled from the scene following the crime. The family members rushed Sanatan and his daughter to Kamakhyanagar hospital. However, Sadananda was shifted to Dhenkanal District Head Quarter hospital as his condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed to the injury on the way to the hospital.

After getting information Police reached the spot. A case has been registered in this matter and further investigation of the case is underway. Police are in search of accused Tapan.