Youth attempts to kill self in Bhubaneswar Rourkela intercity train

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a youth tried to kill himself in the Bhubaneswar Rourkela intercity train on Thursday, said reports.

The suicide attempt by the youth on board the Bhubaneswar-Rourkela intercity train was foiled as people heard his shrieks.

The people immediately broke open the door of the train toilet and rescued him from a pool of blood.

After being rescued, the youth was rushed to a hospital in Angul later he was shifted and he is now undergoing treatment at the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH)

The youth has been identified as Pana Khesh of Kendranal village in Sundergarh district of Odisha. Detailed reports awaited.