Youth Attempts Suicide In Odisha As Family Denies Marriage Due To Coronavirus Lockdown

Keonjhar: A Youth in Dahibahali village, under Patna block, in Keonjhar district attempted suicide by jumping into a well.

He took this step because his marriage was denied by his family due to Coronavirus lockdown.

According to sources due to countrywide lockdown, the youth got intensely bored at his home. He demanded his family to make arrangements for his marriage but they denied the proposal.

The family members tried to make him a wary of the situation but all was in vain.

The anger on his family members’ drove him to attempt suicide by jumping into a well.

Fortunately the youth was unhurt as he was rescued immediately.

Further information on this matter is awaited.