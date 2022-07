Youth Attempts Suicide In Front Of Girlfriend’s House In Odisha, Dies

Karanjia: Youth dies after allegedly attempting suicide by consuming poison in front of girlfriend’s house in Karanjia area of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

According to reports, a youth whose identity is yet to be confirmed has succumbed after he consumed poison.

The girl involved in this case belongs to Jharkhand said sources.

Further details in this case are updated.