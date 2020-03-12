Youth Attempts Suicide Due To Cancellation Of Marriage In Odisha

Bhanjanagar: Youth attempts to commit suicide by slitting throat in Bhanjanagar of Odisha.

The youth attempted to kill himself in public glare, in the middle of a busy street near the bus stand in Bhanjanagar.

The police was alerted instantly. They reached the spot and admitted the blood soaked youth to the Bhanjanagar Hospital.

The youth was unconscious initially. Later he gave details about himself, he said he belonged to Guptapalli village of Jagannath Prasad area.

He informed the police that his marriage had been fixed with a girl of his village.

The girl’s side later refused and cancelled the marriage. Due to this very reason he wanted to kill himself say sources.