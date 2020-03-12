Youth Attempts Suicide Due To Cancellation Of Marriage In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 325

Bhanjanagar: Youth attempts to commit suicide by slitting throat in Bhanjanagar of Odisha.

The youth attempted to kill himself in public glare, in the middle of a busy street near the bus stand in Bhanjanagar.

The police was alerted instantly. They reached the spot and admitted the blood soaked youth to the Bhanjanagar Hospital.

Related News

Brown Sugar worth 1 Crore Seized From Odisha’s Jatani,…

Ollywood Actress Jhilik Bhattacharjee Marries MLA…

Coronavirus Suspect Admitted In Odisha’s Koraput

Miscreants Set Fire To ‘Haat’ In Odisha’s…

The youth was unconscious initially. Later he gave details about himself, he said he belonged to Guptapalli village of Jagannath Prasad area.

He informed the police that his marriage had been fixed with a girl of his village.

The girl’s side later refused and cancelled the marriage. Due to this very reason he wanted to kill himself say sources.

You might also like
State

Brown Sugar worth 1 Crore Seized From Odisha’s Jatani, 2 Arrested

State

Ollywood Actress Jhilik Bhattacharjee Marries MLA Pritiranjan Gharai, Photos Viral

State

Coronavirus Suspect Admitted In Odisha’s Koraput

State

Miscreants Set Fire To ‘Haat’ In Odisha’s Cuttack

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.