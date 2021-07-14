Youth attacks at paper mill in Balasore dist, 3 injured, 1 critical

Balsore: In a shocking incident a youth allegedly attacked the staff of a paper mill in Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday. At least 3 persons were wounded while one person is critical in this attack.

As per reports, the youth attacked four people with a sharp weapon for which they sustained injury. The incident took place in a paper mill under Remuna Police limits of the district.

The accused is said to be a suspended worker of the paper mill. One of the directors of the mill, manager, a peon and another staff got injured in the attack. The peon has been rushed to the District Head Quarter hospital in critical condition.