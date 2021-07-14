Youth attacks at paper mill in Balasore dist, 3 injured, 1 critical

By WCE 5
Youth attacks at paper mill in Balasore
knife attack(Photo: IANS)

Balsore: In a shocking incident a youth allegedly attacked the staff of a paper mill in Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday. At least 3 persons were wounded while one person is critical in this attack.

Related News

Anubhav-Barsha marital discord: Star couple appears at…

PM Modi speaks to ace sprinter Dutee Chand ahead of Tokyo…

As per reports, the youth attacked four people with a sharp weapon for which they sustained injury.  The incident took place in a paper mill under Remuna Police limits of the district.

The accused is said to be a suspended worker of the paper mill. One of the directors of the mill, manager, a peon and another staff got injured in the attack. The peon has been rushed to the District Head Quarter hospital in critical condition.

You might also like
State

Anubhav-Barsha marital discord: Star couple appears at conciliation centre in…

State

Bus services to resume post Covid lockdown: Odisha Transport Minister

State

550 gms brown sugar seized in capital city of Odisha; 2 arrested

State

Bear enters into Nuapada Collector’s residence premises

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.