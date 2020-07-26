Representational Image (Credits: Discovery Channel)

Youth Attacked By Crocodile In Kharasrota River At Odisha’s Kendrapara

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: A youth has been dragged into the river by a crocodile in Parimakunda village under Rajkanika block of Kendarpara district in Odisha.

According to locals of the village, two friends had gone to bathe in the river early in the morning when out of no where a crocodile appeared all of a sudden and dragged away one of them.  The other friend had a narrow escape.

The family members have raised allegations, the villagers have however started a proper search operation.

Further details on this unfortunate event is awaited.

 

