Youth Arrested With Fake Notes Worth Rs 5,300 In Bhadrak District Of Odisha

By WCE 2

Bhadrak: Chandbali police in Bhadrak district of Odisha have arrested a man on charges of counterfeiting currency notes.

According to sources, a young man from Naupal village in Binjharpur, Jajpur was reportedly buying sweets at the Chandbali Bazaar with these fake notes.

After interrogation and investigation, it was found that the total face value of the counterfeit notes in his possession was worth Rs 5,300.

The police arrested the man while he was shopping at Chandbali Bazaar and took him to the police station for further questioning.

