Youth arrested on charges of murder in Cuttack

A youth was arrested by police on charges of murdering a man in Cuttack’s Choudwar area. The arrestee has been identified as Raju Merel.

According to Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra, one Sunaram Hembram was sleeping on the veranda of the storeroom of the excise police station on the night of September 4. However, he was murdered.

Choudwar  police started an investigation after Hembram’s daughter filed a police complaint alleging that her father was murdered and demanded arrest of the accused persons.

In course of investigation, police arrested Raju Merel and came to know that he killed the deceased over their past enmity. An iron object, used in the crime, was also seized from his possession.

Police reportedly produced Raju before court and after a medical examination, said sources.

