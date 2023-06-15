Youth arrested in Odisha for killing Kingfisher!

Rajkanika: Youth arrested for brutally killing a Kingfisher bird and shooting a video of the act and posting it on social media.

The incident has been reported from Rajkanika block of Kendrapara district in Odisha, said reliable reports on Thursday.

The young man brutally killed the Kingfisher bird. The video of the act has become very viral on social media.

The accused has been identified as Guru Dalei. He is said to be a resident of Rajkanika Talchua Pataparia village and works in shrimp farming in Rajkanika area.

According to reports, Guru killed the bird very brutally because the shrimps were being eaten by birds. It was filmed and shared on social media.

After seeing the reels, there was a strong reaction on social media. The Rajkanika Range Officer has arrested Guru Dalei and is questioning him.

Detailed report on this matter is awaited.