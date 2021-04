Youth Arrested For Trading Guns In Ganjam District Of Odisha

Ganjam: A man has been arrested for trading mauser guns illegally in Khairaputi village under Gangapur police limits in Ganjam district of Odisha.

Based on a reliable information, the accused Amiya Kumar Bhuyan has been arrested by Asika police from his home in Khairaputi.

According to reports, Amiya used to live in Bhubaneswar and was dealing the mauser sales.

The police has seized two mauser pistols, 10 bullets and an expensive car from the accused.