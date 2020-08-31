railway ticket fraud odisha
Youth Arrested For Railway Ticket Fraud In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Paradip: An youth has been arrested today on charges of selling fake railway tickets. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Paradip today arrested the hacker.

The arrested has been identified as Bikram Kumar Mallick of Oaupada village in Pattamundai area. He was caught for illegally booking railway e-tickets from Pattamundai in Kendrapara district.

According to the police, the accused person has been booking e-tickets by hacking the railway website and by creating fake IDs and sell them at high rates.

Acting on a tip-off a team of RPF conducted a raid and arrested Bikram. “A computer, printer and a hard drive was seized from his possession,” informed an RPF official.

