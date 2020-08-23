Youth arrested for kidnapping and raping minor girl in Odisha

Baripada: Police on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl from Badasahi area of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The accused has been identified as Ramakant Singh. He was arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by the mother of victim with Badasahi police station on July 17.

According to reports, Ramakant had abducted the victim from the village in the second week of July and located her in several places, and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

On Friday, over a month after her abduction, the accused left the girl free near the village.

Later, the family members approached the Superintendent of Police of the district and demanded the arrest of the accused and sought justice.

The accused was finally arrested from Nilagiri in Balasore district.

The victim had also alleged the father of the accused of helping him in kidnapping. “ We are further trying to ascertain involvement of others in the crime,” said a police official.