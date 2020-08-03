Suicide inside school in Talcher
Youth Allegedly Commits Suicide Inside School Premises In Odisha’s Talcher

Talcher: Youth allegedly committed suicide inside an abandoned school in Hatatota area under Talcher district of Odisha. The deceased has been identified as Durga Das and was a resident of Balasore district.

Durga was appointed as clerk in a  Adarsh Vidyalaya of Talcher district.

According to sources, Durga had undergone quarantine after returning back from his hometown Balasore. He had returned Hatatota to re-join his official duties as a clerk.

However, after being discharged from quarantine on July 27, Durga could not find a rental house. Forced by the circumstances he stayed in a room of an abandoned school. He allegedly committed suicide in the room, by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

The passer-by living beside the abandoned school noticed the dead-body and informed the police.

Upon being informed the police reached the suicide spot, recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.

The exact reason for suicide remains unknown.

The police are still investigating the suicide spot for recovery of additional clues regarding the case.

