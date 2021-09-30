Youth absconds after impregnating girl in Jajpur district

Jajpur: A youth reportedly fled from the village after impregnating his lover in Jajpur district of Odisha. The incident took place in Bantala village under Badachana police limits of the district.

The accused has been identified as Sambit Samal, a resident of the village.

Sambit allegedly made physical relation with the girl with the false promise of marriage. Accordingly, as the girl got pregnant, she asked Sambit to marry her, but since then he fled from the village.

As per reports, the incident came into light after the victim reached Panikoili Police Headquarters in this regard.

The victim claimed that she had reported about the incident in Badachana police station but the police are yet to take any strong action in this connection.

Meanwhile, the victim also protested in front of the police station but had no finite response from the police officials.

Later today, the victim met SP Rahul PR and narrated her ordeal.

After being informed, the SP gave assurance that soon action will be taken in this regard following investigation. On the other hand, the victim girl has sought arrest of the culprit.