Youth abandons 2 months pregnant girlfriend in Odisha

Balasore: In another case of love, sex and betrayal in Odisha a youth allegedly abandoned his two months pregnant girlfriend. The incident took place in Nuagan village under Khaira block of Balasore district in Odisha.

As per reports, the victim girl works in a Nursing Home in Koraput. Earlier, she had come to her native village when she developed love relationship with Sunu Nigam Nayak of Kakudia village. Later, they married in Koraput by registering the wedding with a Notary and then started living there as wife and husband in a rented house. Meanwhile the girl became pregnant of two months.

After the family members of the boy knew about the marriage, they forcibly took away the boy. Getting no other way the girl has lodged a complaint at Khaira Police station seeking justice.

On the basis of the complaint Police initiated probe and learnt that the boy has absconded. Police have detained a uncle of the boy and probing the case.