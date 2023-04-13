Youth-20 Consultation 2023: Parliamentarians from 20 countries visit KISS

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the prestigious Youth-20 Consultation 2023 that is going to begin from tomorrow in the KIIT Deemed to be University here in Odisha, today parliamentarians from as many as twenty countries visited the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). They have come all the way from the US, Britain, Germany, Ukraine, Switzerland, Poland, Armenia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Congo, Ivory Coast.

During the visit these MPs got emotional after witnessing 30,000 students sitting in one place. They stated that without the blessings of God it is not possible to stand such a great Institute merely within 27 years.

Addressing the students, they said that youth are the future of the country. If they shall want they can make a peaceful and harmonious world. Such discipline within such a huge number of students is rare, they also said.

All the facilities have been provided at KISS to the students. By utilizing their talent, they can surely succeed in life and achieve their goal, they also said.

The event was also graced by KISS and KIIT Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, VC of KISS University Prof Deepak Behera and others.