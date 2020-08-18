Your PAN card can be made in just ten minutes very easily, know how to take it in free

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card which has a 10 digit number has now become a very important document for every citizens of Indian.

The PAN card is mandatory from opening a bank account to depositing income tax and taking a loan. In such a situation, if you have not yet made a PAN card, then there is a good news for you. Now you can get a PAN card within just ten minutes and its method is also very easy.

Here is how you can make your PAN card very quickly and freely:

In order of apply for the PAN card first of all you have to go to the official website https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home. When the home page of the website opens, you will see the option of Instant PAN through Aadhaar on your left side. Click on it. As soon as you click on the Instant PAN through Aadhaar option a new page will open where you will see the option of Get New Pan. Click on this option as well. Enter your Aadhaar Card Number in the new page and then tick ‘I Confirm’. You will get an OTP on your registered mobile phone when you tick ‘I Confirm’. Verify it by putting it on the site. You will be issued an e-PAN immediately after verification. In this way, the applicant gets a copy of the PAN card in PDF format, which contains the QR Code. In this QR code, the applicant has a demographic detail and photo.

It takes only 10 minutes to get an instant PAN card. Around 6.7 lakh people have already got their Instant PAN from the Income Tax Department till date.

Click on the link to visit directly to the official website: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home