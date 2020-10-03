Your PAN card and Aadhaar card will never be lost if you do this

Now-a-days, the Aadhaar, PAN, Passport and Driving License have become such important documents that there will be problem if they are either lost or misplaced somewhere. Without these documents, you cannot work from bank to home, in such a situation, the safety of all these documents are necessary for all of us. Today, we will tell you one way, with the help of which you can keep all your documents safe.

Use DigiLocker

If you use digitally available locker facility, then you will not be afraid of losing these important documents. This feature is also known as DigiLocker.

What is DigiLocker

Digital Locker or DigiLocker is a kind of virtual locker, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Digital India campaign in July 2015.

Valid everywhere

With the help of DigiLocker, you can keep any of your important documents safe. Apart from this, if you use this locker, then you do not need to keep a hard copy either. That is, it is valid everywhere.

How to use

To create an account, first go to digilocker.gov.in or digitallocker.gov.in.

Then click Sign Up on the right side of the site.

You will see that a new page will open where enter your mobile number.

DigiLocker will send an OTP to the mobile number you have entered.

Set user name and password.

This way you can use DigiLocker now.

How to save a document?

To save your document in the DigiLocker, you have to scan all your documents. If you want, you can also click a clear photo of your documents, after which you will need to save in the DG Locker.

