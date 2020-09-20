Your Money Will Be Doubled If You Invest In This Scheme Of Post Office, Know More

There are various options available in the market for investing. Many people prefer to invest in bank fixed deposits, many people invest in insurance policy, term policy, pension policy etc. Some people invest in the stock market and mutual funds. At the same time, there are many people who consider investing in the post office scheme more beneficial.

This is because people get better returns by investing in the post office scheme. There are some schemes of post office on which interest is being offered equal to or more than fixed deposits of banks. Post offices are governed by the government, so there is no tension to sink money.

Often people are looking for options to double their saving money or to get better returns. In such a situation, you can invest in the post office Kisan Vikas Patra scheme. In this, your money will double in just 124 months.

Your money doubles in 10 years and 4 months. You also get guaranteed returns on maturity. In this scheme, interest is being paid at the rate of 6.9 per cent per annum. For example, if a person invests Rs 10 lakh in this policy, then after 124 months, he will get Rs 20 lakh as a guaranteed return.

