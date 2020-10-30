Your Aadhaar Number Genuine Or Not Find Out This Ways Very Easley

Aadhaar card is a very important document. It contains biometric and demographic information of a citizen. Along with this, every card also has a unique number. Aadhaar is considered as a document proving the identity of any person.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) also facilitates Aadhaar number verification. Through this you can easily find out whether the Aadhaar card is genuine or fake. This detection is beneficial when you are hiring a tenant, med, worker or driver etc. Many such cases keep appearing in which fraud has been done by printing fake Aadhaar card and fake unique number.

In this case, verification of anyone can be done easily. In such a situation, you can easily avoid hiring the wrong person on your rent or job. All you need is that person’s Aadhaar number.

Here is the complete process:

Visit this link www.uidai.gov.in of the official website of UIDIA Go to ‘My Aadhaar’ segment here Now go to Aadhaar Services’ section Click on ‘Verify Aadhaar Number’ Now a new page will open Enter Aadhaar Number and Security Code Click on ‘Verify’ After this, information about the Aadhaar status will be displayed on your screen. You will find out if the base is operational or is it deactivated.

