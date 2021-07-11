Younger brothers beat elder brother to death in Odisha

By WCE 3
Representational Image (Credits: IANS)

Sundergarh: In a shocking incident, two brothers reportedly beat their elder brother to death in Koira police station area of Sundergarh district of Odisha.

One Patras Munda (30) was living with his two younger brothers – Soma (27) and Bilan (20) – and sister Birsi Munda in Munda Slums of Bandal village.

Soma had allegedly married to a girl of different religion four months ago, which was protested by Patras following which there was dispute between the siblings.

Wife of Patras had some word of exchange with Soma’s wife yesterday. However, Soma got angry after he was informed by his wife about the argument. Later, he made a plan and beat his elder brother Patras to death with the help of Bilan.

Their younger sister Birsi protested and tried her best to rescue Patras but Soma and Bilan also tried to attack her due to which he fled the scene.

On being informed, Koira police reached the village and started an investigation after detaining the accused brothers for questioning over the issue.

