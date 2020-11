Bhubaneswar: The body of a young woman was found hanging in Jaydev Vatika area of Bhubaneswar in the afternoon today.

The exact reason for the death of the girl is yet to be ascertained. It is however suspected that a love angle might be the reason.

The Khandagiri Police and scientific team has seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

Further details on the matter are awaited.