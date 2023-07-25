State

Young woman brutally stabbed by lover in Cuttack

The accused and the victim belong to the Telugu community and used to study together in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a young woman was brutally stabbed by a man. The incident took place at Dolamundai in Cuttack. Both the victim and the accused belonged to the Telugu community.

Allegedly, the man attacked the victim due to rising problems in their love life. Both of them used to study in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam. Reportedly, their love affair had begun from their.

The victim has been identified as Pushpa Rao. She has been admitted at SCB Medical and is currently undergoing treatment. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

