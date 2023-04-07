Young Odia environment activist Sagar Pradhan’s new book launched

Bhubaneswar: Young Odia environmental activist and author Dr. Sagar Pradhan has launched a new book titled “The Climate Countdown” which is now available on Amazon.com and Kindle platforms. The book delves deep into the issue of climate change and offers solutions for a sustainable future.

Dr. Sagar Pradhan is a well-known name in the field of environmentalism, with years of experience in advocating for the protection of the planet.

In his latest book, he presents a clear and concise picture of the current state of our climate, along with the risks and consequences that we face in the near future.

“The Climate Countdown” is a timely reminder of the pressing need for urgent action to mitigate the impact of climate change. Through his book, Dr. Pradhan urges readers to take a closer look at the causes and effects of climate change, and encourages them to take steps towards a more sustainable future.

The book also provides a comprehensive overview of the different factors that contribute to climate change, including deforestation, fossil fuel emissions, and industrial pollution. In addition, it offers practical solutions for reducing our carbon footprint and promoting sustainable living.

Dr. Pradhan’s book is a must-read for anyone interested in the environment and the impact of climate change on our planet. It presents a compelling case for immediate action, while also providing a roadmap for a more sustainable future.

In a statement, Dr. Pradhan expressed his hope that “The Climate Countdown” would help to raise awareness of the urgency of the climate crisis and inspire people to take action. “The time for talk is over,” he said. “We must act now to save the planet for future generations.”