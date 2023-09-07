Young man and woman commit suicide by jumping in-front of train in Puri

Puri: A young man along with a young woman committed suicide by jumping infront of a running train in Odisha’s Puri City on Thursday.

The deceased young man – Jatin Sekhar Padhi- and young woman – Truptimayee Sahu – ended their lives by jumping in-front of the train near the Talabania labour crossing.

The bodies of Padhi and Sahu were found laying some 200-metres away from the Talabania labour crossing.

On being informed, a team of Government Railway Police (GRP) from Puri rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

The GRP also seized the bodies and sent them to the Puri hospital for postmortem. The aadhaar card, voter card and driving licence were also seized from the spot.

While the exact reason what prompted the young couple to commit suicide and about their relationship are yet to be known, it is suspected that the duos were in a relationship and decided to die following some dispute.

Meanwhile, the family members of both Jatin Sekhar Padhi and Truptimayee Sahu have been informed about their deaths, said sources adding that cops likely to question them to get some lead in the case.