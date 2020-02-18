69-year-old quack arrested for impregnating a girl in Odisha

Young girl raped & impregnated; 69-year-old quack arrested in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Baripada: A 69-year-old quack has been arrested in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district for allegedly raping a young girl and impregnating her.

The accused has been identified as Badaram Munda of Kaltanga village under Gorumahisani police limits in the district.

According to reports, the victim, a patient, was sexually assaulted several times by Munda in the name of treatment. The accused quack reportedly threatened to kill the girl if she would tell the matter to anyone.

However, the matter came to light when the girl became pregnant and her stomach bloated. Later, the girl narrated the sexual exploitation to her family members. Consequently, her family members approached the police and Munda was arrested.

A case was registered against Munda at Gorumahisani police station in this connection.

