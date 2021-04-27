Jeypore: A young woman lodged complaint against the owner of a hotel in Jeypore of Koraput district in Odisha on Tuesday.

As per reports, the girl had lodged complaint against her employer, the owner of the hotel where she works, on April 23. She had alleged that the owner misbehaved her. She also alleged that the hotel owner attempted to sexually abuse her after giving her intoxication in a drink. A video related to the complaint by the girl was also made which had gone viral.

In the latest development, the girl reportedly complained against the hotel owner at the Women Police Station. The Mahila Thana has started investigation of the case.

On the other hand, the hotel owner has lodged a complaint against the woman alleging blackmail and criminal intimidation for murder and filed a complaint at Jeypore Town PS.

Jeypose SDPO Abhishek Behera said that the matter will be investigated based on the two complaints lodged at the two different Police Stations.