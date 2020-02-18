Puri: A young girl was found dead in a hotel room in the pilgrim city of Puri in Odisha on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Barsha Priyadarshini of Phategarh area in Nayagarh district. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hotel room.

According to the reports, Barsha and her male friend, identified as Pintu Nayak, booked a room at Prabhu Jagannath Guest House under Sea beach police station in the holy city.

Pintu claimed that he went outside for a short period of time this morning. When Pintu returned to the hotel, he reportedly found Barsha hanging from the ceiling fan in the room.

On being informed, police reached the spot and detained Pintu in this connection. The body was also sent to the District Headquarter Hospital here for the autopsy test.

The male friend of the deceased has been detained. Further investigation is underway, said a police official.