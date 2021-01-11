Young girl falls into River while taking selfie in Odisha, Video goes viral: Watch

Sundergarh: In a sorrowful incident a young girl died when she was taking a selfie while standing on a stone in the Ib River bed on January 3. Her body was fished out from the water after 22 hours of operation. However, recently a video that cages the fateful accident, has gone viral.

As per reports, the young lady from Rajgangpur area had visited the picnic spot along with other 16 persons including women and kids for picnic. They were picnicking at the Ib River side under Talsara Police Station near Kanakunda.

As seen in the video, the girl was standing on a stone in the River bed and trying to click a selfie when a man jumped near the stone. Resultantly, the girl lost her balance and swept away in the strong water current.

Following the mishap, the Fire personnel reached the spot and fished out body of the lady after 22 hours.

Engagement of the lady was reportedly held few days back and she was scheduled to marry in the month of February.

The video related to this accident has gone viral.