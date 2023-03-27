Young couple attacked with sharp weapons in Berhampur of Odisha

Berhampur: A young couple was attacked with sharp weapons in Berhampur in Ganjam district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in a house in the Srikhetra Vihar area under Badabazar Police limits.

The identity of the couple is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, miscreants attacked a young boy and a young girl after barging into a house in the Srikhetra Vihar area of Berhampur at today evening.

After getting information, Badabazar Police rushed to the spot and rescued the two victims and sent them to the MKCG Hospital for treatment.

From the preliminary reports, it has been believed that the young boy and girl are lovers.

As a result of the attack, the youth has sustained critical injury. It has been seen that the miscreants have attacked him with sharp weapons while cut marks are seen in many parts of the body.

Further reports awaited.