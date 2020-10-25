You will get a government job very easily; Apply soon if you have a graduation degree

You will get a government job very easily; Apply soon if you have a graduation degree

The Bihar State Milk Co-operative Federation Limited has invited applications for many posts. Candidates who want to get this job, they can apply through the official website. The process of online registration has started from October 7, 2020.

Online applications have been sought on these posts. Complete information related to the job such as the required qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being given below.

Important Date:

Starting date for submission of application: 7 October, 2020

Last date for submission of application: 7 November, 2020

Post Details:

Name and number of the posts:

Account Assistant – 39 posts

Marketing Assistant – 31 posts

Procurement Assistant – 72 posts

Age Range:

According to the posts, the minimum age of candidates for applying to these various posts is 18 years and the maximum age is 37 years.

Educational Qualifications: For getting the job in these posts, the minimum educational qualification is required for the candidates to have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university / institute. For further information related to this, see the notification (link given below).

How to apply: Interested candidates click on the official website http://www.sudha.coop/ and complete the online application process carefully. Candidates should reserve a printout of the online application form for further selection process. Know that in case of any error, the application will not be valid.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

Click here to apply online.

Click here for official notification.

Click here for the official website.