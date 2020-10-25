You need to appear just one interview to get this government job; Salary up to Rs 72,000, apply soon

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has invited application to fill up several posts of Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates, who want to get jobs in these posts, can apply online.

Complete information related to the job on these posts like essential qualifications, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being below.

Post Details:

Name of post: Medical Officer (1 post)

Medical Officer (General Duty) (6 posts)

Pay Scale: Rs 72000

Important Date: Starting date for online registration: October 22, 2020

Last date for online registration: November 5, 2020

Age Limit: The age limit of the candidates to apply for these posts has been fixed as per ONGC rules.

Educational Qualification: It is compulsory for candidates to hold MBBS degree in these posts. For further information related to this, see further notification.

Application process: Interested candidates can read it on ONGC official website https://www.ongcindia.com/wps/wcm/connect/en/home/ or by downloading further notification in this news. Become aware of all the information and complete the application process according to the given guidelines. Make sure that there is no error while filling the application form.

Selection Process: Selection of candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of educational qualification and interview.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.