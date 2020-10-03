daler mehndi tunak tunak tun video goes viral

You Must Watch This Viral Video Of Four Brothers Which Is A Hit On The Internet

By KalingaTV Bureau

Many such videos have gone viral on social media, where foreigners were seen performing a great dance on Indian music. Indian music is also preferred abroad. This time, four brothers performed a tremendous dance on the song of Daler Mehndi. They did great steps on the song ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’. This video is being liked very much on social media.

It can be seen in the video that the song of Daler Mehndi is going on in the background and all four start the dance with the same step. Then they start doing fantastic steps.

This video has been shared on Instagram by a page called The Williams Family. On this page, four brothers dance to a variety of songs. While sharing the video, it was written in the caption, ‘This song is very right. Have you ever heard? Must learn choreography. There is a link in the bio. The name of the song is Tunk-Tunk Tun. Which Daler Mehndi has sung.

This video has been shared 4 days ago, which has so far garnered more than 3.5 million views. Also, more than a million likes and many comments have come. An Indian user wrote, ‘We Indians listen to these songs every day.’ The other user wrote, ‘We Indians dance only on these songs. Seeing your dance, I became a fan. The third user wrote, ‘If you listen to more Bollywood songs, you will make many more videos.’

