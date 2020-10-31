You Must Watch This Viral Video Of Cute 4-Year-Old Mizoram Girl’s Soulful Rendition Of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram’

You Must Watch This Viral Video Of Cute 4-Year-Old Mizoram Girl’s Soulful Rendition Of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram’

A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has taken the internet by storm for her soulful rendition of Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman’s version of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram.’

The girl, who has been identified as Esther Hnamte, has even impressed Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga so much so that he has shared the video on his official Twitter handle yesterday.

“Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing “Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram,” the CM captioned the video.

Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-years-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing

Maa Tujhe Salaam; Vande Mataram https://t.co/at40H8j3zv pic.twitter.com/O1Nq2LxACK — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) October 30, 2020

As soon as the video went viral and several social media users louded the little kid with eulogising comments.

Esther Hnamte has a YouTube channel with over 65 thousand subscribers. The viral video was uploaded in her channel (Esther Hnamte) on October 25. Till now it has got 399,466 viewership. The number of her YouTube channel subscribers is also now growing very fast.

Watch the complete video: (Credit: Esther Hnamte)