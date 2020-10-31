Mizoram girl singing Vande Mataram
Pic Credit: Esther Hnamte

You Must Watch This Viral Video Of Cute 4-Year-Old Mizoram Girl’s Soulful Rendition Of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram’

By KalingaTV Bureau

A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has taken the internet by storm for her soulful rendition of Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman’s version of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram.’

The girl, who has been identified as Esther Hnamte, has even impressed Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga so much so that he has shared the video on his official Twitter handle yesterday.

“Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing “Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram,” the CM captioned the video.

As soon as the video went viral and several social media users louded the little kid with eulogising comments.

Esther Hnamte has a YouTube channel with over 65 thousand subscribers. The viral video was uploaded in her channel (Esther Hnamte) on October 25. Till now it has got 399,466 viewership. The number of her YouTube channel subscribers is also now growing very fast.

Watch the complete video: (Credit: Esther Hnamte)

You might also like
Nation

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Her 36th Death Anniversary

Nation

Researchers Identify New Drug For Treatment Of Covid-19 Patients

State

Industrial IoT Start-up by Odisha student gets international recognition

State

COVID Death Toll Rises To 1320 In Odisha, 3 Succumb From Sundergarh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.