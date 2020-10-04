You must know this while withdrawing money from ATM or else your account will be empty

The bank and RBI are constantly taking steps to keep the money of common people safe in the account. Recently, RBI has changed the rules related to debit and credit cards. But these are also your most important precautions. Yes, a small light mistake may cause your bank account to be empty.

Why it is important to see the green light:

When you go to the ATM, look carefully at the card slot of the ATM machine. Do not use it if you feel that there has been a tampering in the ATM card slot or if the slot is loose or there is something else wrong.

While placing the card in the card slot, pay attention to the light that burns in it. If the green light is burning in the slot then the ATM is safe. But if there is no red or any light burning in it, do not use the ATM. There can be major disturbances in this because, the green light burns only when the ATM machine is fully repaired.

Account can be empty

Hackers steal the data of any user from the card slot in the ATM machine. They put such a device in the card slot of the ATM machine, which scans all the information about your card. After this, they steal your data from Bluetooth or any other wireless device and empty the bank account.

If you ever feel that you have been caught in the trap of hackers and the banks are also closed, then contact the police immediately. This is because there you will find hacker’s fingerprints. Also you can see whose Bluetooth connection is working around you. With this you can reach that person.

To take full access to your debit card, hackers must have your PIN number. Hackers can track PIN numbers with a camera. To avoid this, whenever you enter your PIN number in the ATM, hide it with the other hand so that its image does not go into the CCTV camera.